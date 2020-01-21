news, story, article

Nkawie, (Ash), Jan. 21, GNA – Two day-students of the Toase Senior High School and an electrician, who allegedly conspired to attack and rob some boarding students on the school’s compound in broad day light, have been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Fred Barnes, Alexander Anane Poku, the day-students, and Michael Adu Bobie, the electrician, reportedly wielding locally-made pistols and machetes, broke the fence wall of the school on January 12, this year, and on entering the compound at around 1530 hours, attacked the students who were then eating on a basketball pitch.

The accused allegedly took away their mobile phones together with an unspecified amount of cash and bolted.

They pleaded not guilty and would come back to the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, on February 04, this year.

Kofi Adu, an accomplice, is on the run.

Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa, prosecuting, told the Court that the suspects were residents of Toase in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.

She said the victims identified Barnes as one of the day-students of the school and made a report to the Senior Housemaster.

The Prosecution said the Senior Housemaster then made a report to the Nkawie police who arrested him and during interrogation, he mentioned the other suspects as his accomplices and they were also arrested.

Prosecution said the police retrieved the weapons and the phones from them during a search.

They were later charged and brought before the court.

