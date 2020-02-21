news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, Feb. 21, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Friday granted a GH¢5,000.00 bail each to Anthony Barimah, 64; Sani Bawa Ayombire, 32; and Alhassan Ramadan, 42, with a surety each to be justified.

Barimah, Ayombire, and Ramadan pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime to wit trespass, and threat of death.

They will make their next appearance on March 23.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Oppong told the Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah, that Barimah is a businessman whilst Ayombire and Ramadan are both scrap dealers. All the accused are residents of New Ogbojo in Accra.

Prosecution said Sarah Fokuoh is the complainant and the Chief Executive Officer of Fortress Capital Limited.

ASP Oppong said the company had a parcel of land situated at Dzormaman near East Legon in Accra and had acquired a land title certificate from the Lands Commission to that effect.

He said the accused who are also claiming ownership of the land had been trespassing on the land in an attempt to develop same with the assistance of some young men operating at the site as land guards.

He said in the process they threatened to kill the complainant if she dared come unto the land.

The prosecution said on October 29, 2019, at about 1430 hours, the complainant was informed that the accused were on the land developing it.

The Prosecution said a report was made to the police and a team of personnel together with the complainant went to the land and saw Ayombire and Ramadan there armed with cutlasses whilst some labourers were erecting a fence wall on the land.

He said Ayombire and Ramadan were arrested and sent to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department, Accra to assist with investigations.

ASP Oppong said in the course of investigations Barimah went to the station to identify himself as the caretaker of the land and indicated that the land belonged to one Peter Barimah his brother.

He said Anthony was asked to produce the said Peter to assist in investigations but failed to do so.

He said investigations conducted later at the Lands Commission however confirmed that the land had been registered in the name of the company.

