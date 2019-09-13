news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Sept. 13, GNA – The Nkawie Circuit Court has granted GH¢ 50,000.00 bail with a surety each, to three persons for causing damage at Pakyi Number one, in the Amansie West District.



Kwame Amoah 55, businessman, Kwabena Appiah Kubi 26, unemployed and Samuel Asante, a teacher, were said to have destroyed a five bedroom house being constructed on a piece of land under litigation.

Their plea were not taken and would reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey on September 25, this year.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvanus Dalmeida told the Court that, Amoah, who is the first accused, returned from France early this year and claimed ownership of a piece of land which was being developed into a five bedroom house.

The building which was at a lintel level was valued at GH¢ 83,400.00 by the complainant.

He said Amoah together with the two accomplices and seven others, who were on the run, went to the site on August this year and pulled down the building.

DSP Dalmeida said the complainant made a report to the Nkawie Police and the accused persons were arrested and after investigations, charged and brought before the Court.

