By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, Feb. 7, GNA - Three persons who allegedly snatched a taxi driver’s vehicle at gun point at Tantra Hills on Friday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



They are Kweku Asamoah, Richard Asare aka Paa Kwesi, and Emmanuel Agyapong all drivers, have been charged with conspiracy to rob and robbery.

Asamoah and Asare have additionally been charged with possession of arms and ammunitions without authority. They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The court presided over by Mrs. Afia Owusua Appiah admitted them to bail in the sum of GH¢ 50,000.00 with three sureties with one justification each.

They are to reappear on March 12.

Prosecuting, Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, told the court that the complainant is a driver residing at Taifa, a suburb of Accra while the accused reside at Asofan also in Accra.

Inspector Ahiabor said on January 13, 2017, at about 2330 hours, the complainant Yaw Frimpong was driving his Kia Pride cab with registration number GW9026 Z painted in red and blue colour.

He said on reaching Ofankor, Asare stopped the complainant and asked him to drive him and his friends to Tantra Hills, of which the complainant charged them GH¢ 15.00.

Prosecution said when they got to Ola Street at Tantra Hills, Asamoah asked the complainant to stop for them to alight.

He said they alighted and while waiting to take his fare from them, Asamoah pointed a gun at the complainant and ordered him to get out of the car or be shot.

The prosecution said the complainant alighted and the accused then drove the vehicle away.

He said the complainant reported the matter to the police at Mile Seven and wireless messages was sent across the country.

He said shortly after, a police patrol team at Fishpond intercepted the vehicle which had on board Asamoah and Agyapong and one BB live cartridge and the gun used in the robbery concealed in the engine of the vehicle.

The prosecution said Asamoah and Agyapong mentioned Asare as their accomplice and led the Police to him.

He said when Asare’s room was searched two live BB cartridges were found under his carpet.

Prosecution said the complainant later identified the accused as those who snatched his vehicle at gun point at Tantra Hill on January 13, 2017.

The prosecution said the accused admitted the offence in their cautioned statements.

GNA