By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie, (Ash), Feb.04, GNA – An-eighteen-year old unemployed who entered rooms of three different houses at Mpasatia in the Atwima-Mponua District and stole various items, has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Osei Kwame pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court on February 17, this year.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Ruth Gborson told the court presided by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that Osei on January 7, this year sneaked into the house of Rita Kakraba (first complainant), damaged her door lock valued at GHc 700, and stole a sound system unit and some door keys.

He said the accused again went to the rooms of Elizabeth Amankwaa and Kwame Nyame, broke their locks and stole mobile phones and other items.

Inspector Gborson said he was however, arrested and handed over to the Nkawie police and in his cautioned statement he admitted the offence and was therefore, charged after investigations.

