By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, Oct. 8, GNA - A mobile phone thief, Richard Appiah, alias Paa Kwesi, who on Monday said he could not fathom how he stole about 24 mobile phones and accessories valued at GH¢10,000.00 at Assin Fosu has been jailed 24 months by a Circuit Court in Cape Coast.

The 33-year old head porter told the Court that his stealing prowess was unintentional and beyond his comprehension because he did not know how he single handedly broke into a mobile phone shop, stole quantity of items only to hide them at a drinking spot without knowing what to do with them.

After pleading guilty with explanation to the charge of causing damage, unlawful entry, and stealing, the convict, prayed the Court to temper justice with mercy.

The convict said: "My Lord, I do not know what came over me to steal. I still can't imagine how I stole the items".

Unmoved by the antics and flimsy excuses of the convict, the presiding Judge, Mrs Dorinda Arthur Smith, said she only took into consideration his age, his seven year-old daughter and the plea of guilt, thus the minimal 24 months jail term in hard labour.

Prosecuting, Inspector Gilbert Anyongo, mentioned Mr Richard Obeng, a mobile phone dealer at Fosu station and a resident of Assin Aanyinabrem in the Assin South District as the complainant.

He said on Sunday, September 29, 2019, after close of business at about 1820 hours, the complainant locked up his shop with two Yulong padlocks and went home.

At about 0530 hours the following day, the complainant received a distress call, to the effect that, his phone shop had been burgled and immediately rushed to the scene.

The complainant lodged a report to the police leading to the arrest of the convict who confessed the crime during interrogation.

Several stolen items were found on him immediately after his arrest and he eventually led the police to recover more mobile phones and accessories from different locations close to the lorry station which were identified by the complainant as his.

