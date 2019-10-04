news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Oct. 04, GNA – Three teenage boys who attacked, robbed and inflicted cutlass wounds on their victim at Asuofua, near Kumasi, have been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.



The pleas of Kofi Boateng, 17, Douglas Awobaara, 18, and Osei Kofi, also 18, were not taken and would reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey on October 16, this year.

Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the Court that, on September 22, this year, at about 11 pm, the suspects wielding cutlasses and other sharp implements attacked their victim as he stood by the road side.

He said after ordering the victim to surrender his iphone valued at GH¢ 720.00, they opened deep cutlass wounds on his hands and ears.

A report was made to the Asuofua police and upon investigations, the suspects were arrested.

They admitted the offence in their caution statement and were thus arraigned.

