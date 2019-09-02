news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Tarkwa (W/R), Sept. 2, GNA – The Tarkwa Circuit Court has sentenced an 18-year-old farmer to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling an eight-year-old girl.

Isaac Aidoo pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

The police prosecutor, Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman, told the Court that the victim lives with her mother at Tarkwa, while the complainant, who is the victim's grandmother and the convict reside at Breprow in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

She said in the month of June this year, the victim visited her grandmother at Breprow and while there, the convict approached the victim and appealed to her to buy bread for him.

The victim in response told Aidoo that her grandmother had send her and promised to be back, so she could fulfill the request.

Chief Inspector Anaman said when the victim returned he gave her money for the said bread and when she came with it he instructed her to send it to his bedroom.

However, when she was taking it, Aidoo followed her into the room and defiled her on a mat and after the act he gave her one Ghana cedis.

On June 24, 2019, while the victim was asleep her mother noticed she some virginal fluid which soiled the beddings.

She said the victim's mother quickly informed the complainant on phone and she advised her to send her to the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital for medical attention.

Chief Inspector Anaman said the medical officer who attended to the victim detected that she had been defiled and upon questioning she mentioned Aidoo's name.

On June 26 a report was made to the office of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DVVSU) of the Tarkwa Divisional Police Command and a medical form was issued to the complainant on behalf of the victim to seek medical care, the prosecutor said.

She said Aidoo was apprehend and after a careful investigation he was charged with the offence.

GNA