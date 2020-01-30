news, story, article

By Dominic Antwi Agyei/Priscilla Obour



Kumasi, Jan. 30, GNA - A 19 year old hotel attendant, convicted of defiling a 15 year old Junior High School pupil at Esreso New Site, near Kumasi, has been sentenced to 7 years imprisonment by a Kumasi Circuit Court.

Evans Oduro, pleaded guilty to the offence and was convicted on his plea by the Court presided over by Mrs Comfort Tasiame.

Police Chief Inspector Mercy Quaye, prosecuting, told the Court that the convict and the victim’s biological mother lived in the same neighbourhood.

She said on December 7, 2019, at about 0700 hours the accused invited the victim into his house under the pretext of giving her a mobile phone.

She said on entering the house, the convict lured her into his room and succeeded in having sexual intercourse with her.

Prosecution said, after the act, the accused warned the victim not to tell anyone.

Madam Quaye said the complainant, Mercy Afoakwah, a trader and a mother to the victim, later detected some changes in the gait of the victim and questioned her.

She said the victim then narrated the incident to her mother and she reported the matter to the Ashanti Regional Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (ASH/DOVVSU).

She said the accused who was subsequently arrested, and then confessed to the offence in the cause of police investigations.

She said he was then charged and arraigned.

GNA