By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Juaben (Ash), Oct. 28, GNA – A 19-year-old trader who took advantage of a kind person’s gesture and stole his mobile phone, has been remanded into prison custody by the Juaben Circuit Court.

Kwaku Agyei, alias ‘HIV’, was said to have fled with the mobile phone which he was given to enable him use its torch lights to separate a fight between his friend and another person at Suame, in Kumasi.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and would reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Yusif Osei Asibey, on November 15, this year.

Police Chief Inspector Dela Amenuvor told the Court that, on October 20 at about 2200 hours, the complainant, passer-by, gave the phone to accused to use its torch lights to separate and rescue his friend, who was fighting with another person.

He said Agyei ran away with the phone until October 22 this year, when he was arrested from his hideout and handed over to the Suame police.

Inspector Amenuvor said in his caution statement, the suspect admitted the offence and was therefore, brought before the Court.

