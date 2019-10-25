news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - A teacher who allegedly defiled his 15 year old pupil after showering her with gifts at Dome Pillar Two, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

George Odum Mensah aged 24, has pleaded not guilty to defilement.

Odum has been admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢10,000.00 with two sureties, one to be a public servant by the court presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwah-Doko.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is a mason living with his family including the victim at Dome Pillar and Mensah is a teacher in one of the schools within the vicinity.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said in November last year, the victim’s mother employed Mensah to assist her daughter (the victim) with extra classes’ activities at home after school from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

As a result, Prosecution said the victim’s mother allocated to them one of her rooms to be used as a study room. In February this year, the prosecutor said Mensah took advantage of that and had sex with the victim in the study room.

The prosecutor said some time after the act, Mensah gave the victim gifts including beads, ear-rings, two ladies purse, ribbons and pregnancy test kits.

The victim’s mother however found the items and when she quizzed the victim she informed her that it was Mensah who gave them to her after having sex with her.

The victim’s mother then warned the accused not to step in her house and he should desist from talking to the victim again.

Prosecution said On October 14 this year, the victim’s mother saw her (the victim) with Samsung Galaxy Express Two mobile phone and she confided in her mother that it was the accused who gave it to her in the month of September this year.

The prosecutor said when the victim’s mother scrolled through the phone, she saw a picture of the accused person’s penis which he had sent to the victim through Whats up Chat.

That same day the victim, prosecution said, left the house and her mother went to report the matter to the Police and Mensah was arrested.

GNA