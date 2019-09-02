news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA

Winneba (C/R), Sep. 2, GNA - The Winneba District Magistrate Court has convicted a 35-year old taxi driver to four years imprisonment for unlawful entry, causing damage and stealing.

Evans Antwi who resides at Abobloshie in Accra pleaded guilty to all the three counts and the Court presided over by Mr Isaac Oheneba-Kufour convicted him on his own plea.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Oppong Agyekum, Winneba District Police Crime Officer, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview, that the complainant of the case is Mr Alex Gyimah who lives at Ahmadiyya Mission area near Gomoa Mpota.

According to him, on Tuesday July 30, 2019, the complainant left home early in the morning leaving behind his son.

The Crime Officer stated that at about 1030 hours the convict together with his accomplice now at large, broke into the house through the window and made away with four television sets, one laptop, one setting decoder, three pieces of cloth and a number of Tigo and Vodafone recharge cards.

He said they packed the items into a taxi cab with Registration Number As-902-14 which they had parked behind the house.

The complainant’s son who was all this while hiding in his room called his father on phone, narrated the story to him and he quickly came back but when the convict and his accomplice saw him, they sped off in the direction of Accra, he stated.

ASP Agyekum further stated that the complainant chased them with his vehicle and on reaching Awutu Bereku the convict and his accomplice turned towards Awutu Bontrase.

He said the complainant then parked his vehicle and took Okada to continue the chase, saying the Okada drivers at Bontrase who had then heard of the incident, quickly blocked the road with their motorbikes to arrest the thieves.

He said the thieves upon spotting the blocked road about 100 meters away quickly made a U-turn and headed towards Awutu Bereku but in the process they had a head-on collision with an Okada ridden by Evans Atta and Daniel Tetteh aged 35, who was the pillion rider but now deceased.

Both riders sustained various degrees of injuries while the convict and his accomplish came out of their taxi and took to their heels, but the convict was arrested by a group of young men who beat him up.

The rider and his pillion driver, Tetteh, were sent to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba, but Tetteh was pronounced dead on arrival.

He said the body of Tetteh was deposited at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and a complaint was logged at the Winneba Police Station.

GNA