news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra Oct. 22, GNA - A 21-year-old taxi driver who allegedly defiled a seven year old girl at Kotobabi has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



Clement Opoku aka Kwame Doctor charged with defilement has pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwa-Doko admitted Opoku to bail in the sum of GH¢ 20,000.00 with three sureties one to be a public servant.

He is to make the next appearance in court on November 5.

Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is a cook and the father of the victim.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the victim lives with her mother at Kotobabi in Accra and the accused also resides in the same area.

In the month of September, this year, the victim’s mother informed the complainant that she has noticed that the victim was unable to walk properly and she quizzed her.

Prosecution said the victim informed the complainant that Opoku has been having sexual intercourse with her when she returned from school.

The prosecutor said when the complainant asked the victim she confirmed it. The complainant took the victim to the Kotobabi Police Station and a medical form was issued to the victim to seek medical attention.

Opoku was later picked up by the Police.

GNA