By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Sept. 18, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH¢10,000.00 bail with two sureties to a taxi driver for allegedly biting the ear of a colleague over passengers.

Kwesi Offei, also hit Seth Agbotsey’s jaw, causing him to lose a tooth as well as pierced the head with an ignition key.

He has pleaded not guilty to causing unlawful harm to the complainant.

The court presided over by Mrs Ruby Nash Aryitey ordered that he make his next appearance on October 14.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor said Agbotsey and Offei are cabbies, adding that whilst Agbotsey lived at Alajo, Offei lived at Kanda, all suburbs of Accra.

He said Agbotsey operated at the Tetteh Quashie Roundabout taxi rank and on July 16, at about 2200 hours, the complainant was at work when Offei, in his cab, dropped a passenger at the road side near complainant’s taxi rank and was soliciting for passengers.

Inspector Ahiabor said this occurred while another taxi was at the rank loading.

The complainant then warned the accused person not to pick passengers from their station but he refused and this led to a misunderstanding between them leading to a fight.

He said Offei bit the upper part of Agbotsey’s ear which made him bleed profusely in addition to hitting his jaw which caused him to lose a tooth and also stabbed his head with his ignition key.

Onlookers and other drivers around came to the rescue of Agbostey, who went to the police station to make a formal report.

He was issued with a medical form to attend hospital, the Prosecution said.

Offei, on the other hand, also reported the incident and was detained for investigations and later sent to the court.

