news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Tarkwa (W/R), February 20, GNA - A Tarkwa District court has fined a taxi driver 504.00 Ghana cedis for committing various road traffic offences.

Nicholas Amoah who pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and using an expired insurance certificate would go to prison for six months in hard labour if he fails to pay the fine.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector George Kwabena Osei told the court that on February 4 this year, Amoah was driving a Mazda Demio taxi cab with registration number WR 678-17 to Bogoso junction, a suburb of Tarkwa from the Tarkwa main bus terminal.

He said a few miles from the bus terminal the convict was intercepted by the MTTD personnel from the Tarkwa Division, who later realised that he was driving without a valid license and has an expired insurance certificate since January 18, 2020.

The convict was arrested and sent to the MTTD office of the Ghana Police Service in Tarkwa and later arraigned.

GNA