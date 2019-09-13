news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA - The National Police Command has said the joint Military/ Police swoop conducted at the Budumburam Camp, near Kasoa in the Central Region is part of its war against crime in the country.



The special exercise, which was conducted, in the early hours of Thursday, September 12, led to the arrest of 141 suspects including 15 females.

“As part of efforts to ensure total security in the country, the Ghana Police Service and its security counterparts have intensified the war against crime by taking the fight to the doorsteps of criminals.”

These were contained in a press release issued by the Headquarters’ Public Relations Affairs Directorate of the Service in Accra.

It said the special exercise to be done in other areas would be employ cordon and search, swoops, intelligence-led operations among others.

This exercise, it said, shall be replicated in other areas of the country and called on the public to help provide information that would enable police combat crime.

Meanwhile, the statement said those rounded-up would be screened and when found culpable would be arraigned before the court.

GNA