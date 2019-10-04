news, story, article

By Mabel Kwakyewaa Owusu, GNA



Suame (Ash), Oct. 04, GNA - A suspected armed robber, believed to be a member of a gang terrorizing residents of Anomangye in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region, has met his untimely death in one of his robbery sprees.

Khalipha Frafra, said to be in his mid-twenties, was trapped to death by the metal gate of the shop he attempted to break into to steal.

This happened at car washing bay at Anomangye, near Suame at about 0200hour on September 26, this year.

Detective Sergeant Emmanuel Boateng Acheampong of the Suame Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID), has confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Suame.

He said the suspected robber was believed to have been suffocated to death as he got trapped in a narrow opening he had created in the metal gate to gain access to the shop.

He disclosed that the attention of the Suame police was drawn to the incident when a large crowd gathered at the store to witness the hanging body of the suspected robber.

He indicated that their investigations had established that the deceased was in the company of two others who embarked on the operation, however, the latter managed to escape from the scene, leaving the deceased to his fate, as he got trapped and suffocated by the gate.

According to the police, the body of the deceased which was sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), has been buried by the family.

GNA