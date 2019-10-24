news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Enchi (WN/R), Oct. 24, GNA - An 18-year-old student has been convicted by the Enchi District Magistrate’s Court for stealing two mobile phones valued at 1,318 Ghana cedis.

Ishmael Yamoah, who was recently ordered by the same court to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for a similar offence, failed to adhere to the terms of the bond.

He was sentenced to six months for unlawful entry and causing damage, 13 months for stealing, and nine months for going against the bond. His sentences are to run consecutively.

Police Detective Sergeant Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the Court, presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng, that the complainant, Francis Arkoh, was an employee of the Ghana Forestry Commission at Dadieso and resided at Atekyem, a suburb of Dekyemso in the Suaman District.

He said Yamoah lived in the same vicinity with the complainant.

He said on October 15, 2019, at about 0100 hours, the complainant placed his Infinix mobile phone and Motorola phone valued at GH¢780.00 and GH¢538.00, respectively, on his bed and fell asleep.

Detective Agyare said when the complainant woke up around 0400 hours he noticed that somebody had entered his room and made away with his two mobile phones and left behind his or her sleeveless blue jacket.

The complainant then recalled that the day before the theft he saw Yamson in the neighbourhood wearing the same jacket.

Complainant proceeded to the convict's house and confronted him of his missing mobile phones, prosecution said.

He said Yamson admitted the crime, entered his room and brought the two mobile phones and handed them to the complainant.

Detective Agyare said the complainant carefully examined the phones and detected that the Motorola was damaged so Yamson was dragged to the Dadieso Police Station.

Yamson, in his caution statement, said on October 15, this year, he sneaked into the complainant's room around 0330 hours and stole the two mobile phones but while returning home the Motorola fell and got damaged.

GNA