news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA

Winneba (C/R) Jan. 16, GNA - Bright Ashiagbor, 33, a native of Tegbi in the Volta Region is wanted by the Police for allegedly stealing building materials valued at GH¢8,000.00 belonging to Berock Ventures Limited, a building construction firm based at the Spintex Road in Accra.



The suspect who was a storekeeper of Berock Ventures and lived at East Legon, Ability Square in Accra is on the run.

Speaking to the media at Winneba, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr. Oppong Agyekum, who is the Crime Officer of the Winneba District Police Command, said the items were taken at the North Campus of the University of Education where the company is currently undertaking some construction work.

He said on October, 26, 2019 a Senior Security Officer of the company reported a theft case to the Police.

He said that on the morning of October 24, 2019 workers on the site detected that a number of building materials were missing from there.

He mentioned the items to include a tonne of 16mm iron rods, 36 bags of cement, 50 boxes of floor tiles, 2 bundles of T and G ceiling materials.

He said when the Police interrogated a Private Security engaged by the company, he disclosed that at about 2000 hours on Thursday, October 24, 2019, the suspect (Ashiagbor) brought in a Kia Rhino with registration Number AS-3686-19 and took the items away, with an explanation that, he was taking them to another site.

GNA