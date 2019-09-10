news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Sept. 10, GNA - It promises to be a night of edutainment as top Ghanaian musicians mount the stage to perform at the Zero Borla Concert slated for the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, September 28.

The music and fashion concert organised by Wahala Entertainment in partnership with Wash Africa would witness performances from the likes of Stonebwoy, EL, Joey B, Efya, Kwan Pa, Tinny, Jupiter, Mzvee, Ambolley and many others.

Mr. Wael A. Hakim, Chief Executive Officer of Wahala Entertainment, said the concert would be one of the biggest shows ever at the Accra Sports Stadium and urged Ghanaians and Africans as well as foreigners, who are living in Ghana to patronize it.

He added that, the objective of the concert was to educate people against the use of single use of plastics so that Ghana can be clean, since it falls in line with President Akufo-Addo’s vision of making Ghana one of the cleanest countries in Africa.

The show, would attract GH¢30.00 for Regular and GH¢150.00 for the VIP.

Tickets can be purchased online at TicketMiller.com or by dialing *714*5*5#.

Special side attraction is a fashion display from plastics and polythene.

GNA