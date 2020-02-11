news, story, article

By Victoria Agyemang, GNA



Cape Coast, Feb.11, GNA - A Cape Coast Circuit Court has granted Yaw Gyasi, a 24- year- old steel bender, bail in the sum of GH¢10,000.00 with a surety earning not less than GH¢1,500.00 for allegedly defiling a 13- year old girl.

Gyasi pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement and is expected back in court on Wednesday, March 4.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Iddrissu Yakubu told the court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Arthur Smith that the victim live with her mother at Abura Edumfa while Gyasi is also a resident of the same village.

Gyasi and the girl according to the Prosecution were in an amorous relationship and several warnings to him by the girl’s mother to end it has fallen on deaf ears.

According to Sergeant Yakubu, on Tuesday December 24, 2019 at about 0700 hours, the victim left home unceremoniously to Gyasi’s house.

He said, a concerned resident in the neighborhood, (name withheld) confronted Gyasi to send the girl home but he refused.

He said the victim continued to stay with Gyasi until Tuesday January 7, 2020 when the concerned resident made a complaint at the Abura Dunkwa Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service.

Sergeant Yakubu said the Police went to Gyasi’s house and found the victim in his room and he was arrested.

He said upon interrogation, Gyasi admitted having sexual intercourse with the victim.

He said a Police medical report on the victim confirmed that she had been defiled.

