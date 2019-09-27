news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Sept. 27, GNA - The Kaneshie District Court on Friday remanded a soldier and civilian of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) believed to be accomplices of Dr Mac-Palm and others, into the BNI’s custody to assist in investigations for allegedly possessing explosives and firearms without authority.

The pleas of Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli and Geshon Akpa were not taken.

They will be brought back to the Court together with Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, medical practitioner and CEO of the Citadel Hospital, Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu, alias BB or ADC Freight Manager and Donya Kafui alias Ezor, Blacksmith on October 9.

Colonel Gameli and Akpa were remanded with the same conditions that their counsel as well as their families would have access to them as granted Dr Mac-Palm and the others.

Meanwhile one Sule, who is also an accomplice is still on the run.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare told the Court presided over by Madam Rosemond Dodua Agyire that the two in July hired Kafui from Alavanyo in the Volta Region to produce arms for them.

In the process, he produced for them 22 explosives, six pistols, three grenades and five ammunitions.

ASP Asare said upon a tip-off, police arrested them and found them in their possession.

