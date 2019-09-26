news, story, article

Accra, Sept 26, GNA - Six suspects allegedly involved in the murder of two Policemen on the Kasoa-Buduburam - Aprah road in August this year, have been discharged by a Kaneshie District Court.

The six suspects are; Isaac Amissah, Ibrahim Zakaria, Isaac Mensa, Oblitey Commey, Victor Yire and Fatawu Ahmed.

They were discharged after the Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare prayed the court to ignore the earlier charge sheet and substituted it with a new one following further investigations into the matter.

In the new charge sheet, Eric Kojo Duah aka Sakora who is believed to be the ring leader, is standing trial with Mike Anim, Theophilous and Kay, now at large for the death of General Sergeant (G/Sgt) Michael Dzamasi and General Lance Corporal Awal Mohammed.

Duah a trader, and the three suspects at large are held on the charge of conspiracy to commit crime.

Duah has additionally been charged with two counts of murder.

His plea has not been taken.

Duah aka Sakora who had no legal representation, has been remanded into the custody of the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) to reappear on October 9.

The case of prosecution was that the deceased General Sergeant (G/Sgt) Michael Dzamasi and General Lance Corporal Awal Mohammed were Police officers stationed at Kasoa Motor Transport and Traffic Division (MTTD).

Duah also resides at Kasoa. On August 28, this year, the two Police officers now deceased and other Policemen were sent out for a Task Force duties on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.

At about 1223 hours, the prosecution said the team intercepted an unregistered blue-black tinted glass Toyota Camry driven by Duah. On board the same vehicle were the three suspects, now at large.

The prosecution said the Task Force stopped vehicle for their routine checks, but Duah failed to stop and sped off.

Late Sergeant Dzamasi and General Lance Corporal Mohammed boarded a Ghana Police Service car with registration number GP 3632 and pursued the unregistered vehicle.

The deceased accosted the driver and the occupants of the unregistered Toyota Camry few meters away from KAAF University old block around the Buduburam-Aprah road, subsequently, the late Dzamasi ordered Duah to alight but he refused.

In an attempt to apprehend Duah, a struggle ensued between Duah and late Dzamasi and Duah hurriedly run to his car and unsuspectedly pulled out a pistol and shot at Lance Corporal Mohammed on his left rib and left shoulder.

Dzamasi sensing danger decided to run for his life, but unfortunately, Duah shot him.

Dzamasi attempted running into a nearby grocery as a safe haven.

Duah not satisfied with the initial shots pursued Dzamasi into the grocery shop and fired him three times in the head killing him instantly.

Lance Corporal Mohammed who also received gun shots, was pronounced dead, shortly on arrival at the hospital.

Prosecution said the three other suspects now at large, who were with Duah in the vehicle sped off and abandoned the vehicle at Kokrobite and took to their heels.

A search conducted in the vehicle revealed registered documents of Rugger Pistol bearing the name of Duah.

Police investigations to the arrest of Duah and during interrogation, he admitted shooting Mohammed and Dzamasi.

