By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie (Ash), Sept. 25, GNA – Six persons who unlawfully entered the Tano-Offin Forest Reserve near Nyinahin in the Atwima-Mponua District, have been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

The pleas of Akwasi Agyei, Emmanuel Acheampong, Issifu Issah, Tahiru Moro, Bright Dwumfuor and Osei Kwadwo were not taken and they would reappear before the court on September 27, this year.

Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that the six were arrested by the taskforce of the Nkawie Forest Services Division of the Forestry Commission on September 04, this year.

He said the taskforce acting on intelligence stumbled upon the accused persons in the forest reserve without authority. A Mercedes Benz car and a tractor belonging to accused persons were also sighted.

They were arrested and handed over to the Nkawie police, while the vehicles were impounded.

Inspector Acheampong said during interrogations the accused persons denied the charges, but were charged after further investigations and brought before the Court.

