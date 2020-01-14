news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Jan. 14, GNA – Only six out of the 92 Menzgold customers that appeared before a Madina District Court were granted a bail in the sum of Gh¢3,000.00 each with one surety each.

The 92 appeared before court for allegedly invading the residence of Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold.

The six are Micheal Nuakoh, Priscilla Mawuena, Bright Godwin Bonney, Robert Ephraim Yibor, Margaret Ofori and Seth Narh Tey.

They pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime to wit unlawful assembly, forcible entry and offensive conduct to breach the peace.

They will make their next appearance on February 11, 2020.

The plea of Mercy Aditiba, their accomplice, who was also present was not taken due to a language barrier, the court will have to provide her with a Frafra interpreter on the next adjourned date.

Chief Inspector Sophia Adamuwaa told the Court presided over by Mr Richard Delali Anku that the aggrieved customers of Menzgold on Wednesday, January 8, at around 0900 hours arrived at the Trassaco Valley in Accra in two VIP busses and matched to the residence of the CEO with the intention to retrieve their locked up investment.

She said chanting songs of aggression, the group forced their way through the main gate of the estate having overpowered the security officer on duty.

She said the complainant NAM 1, sensing danger ordered for the gates to be locked and went behind the house and fired some shots into the air with his gun which caused those who were trying to scale the wall to run.

“He then reported to the police hence their arrest,” she said.

She said according to investigations the accused persons did not notify the Police of their assembly at the Trassaco Estates.

Mr Sam Atukwei Quaye, counsel for the accused persons, pleading for bail said the customers were not a threat to the nation but responsible citizens.

He said they had no criminal record and had invested in Menzgold for the economic development of the nation.

GNA