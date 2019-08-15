news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Aug. 15, GNA – A 53-year-old shop attendant, who allegedly squandered an amount of GH¢2,500.00 entrusted to him by his employer to be given to a business partner, has been granted a GH¢20,000.00 bail with two sureties by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Isaac Appiah pleaded not guilty and will reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey on August 20, this year.

Police Inspector Ruth Gborson told the Court that the complainant was a shop owner at Bantama in Kumasi, where the accused person worked as a shop attendant.

He said on December 24, last year, the complainant handed over GH¢2,500.00 to the accused to be sent to her business partner.

The prosecutor said the business partner rejected the money because it was not up to the amount supposed to be paid to her.

Accused, however, never returned the money to his employer but went into hiding.

Inspector Gborson said on July 17, this year, he was arrested by the Suntreso police and in his caution statement admitted the offence.

GNA