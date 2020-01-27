news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Enchi (W/R), January 27, GNA - A shop attendant who allegedly used abusive language on one Gladys Mannah has been granted bail by the Enchi District Magistrate court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng.

Kwadwo Mike alias Konzey, 32, pleaded not guilty to the charge of offensive conduct, conducive to the breach of peace and was granted bail in the sum of 2,000 Ghana cedis with one surety to re-appear on Tuesday February 4.

Prosecuting, Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, said the complainant in the case is a trader who owns a provisions shop at Enchi-Nyankamam taxi cab terminal, whilst the accused works in a similar shop owned by one Aunty Alice directly opposite the complainant’s.

According to him, the complainant and the accused’s employer are not on speaking terms.

He said on 22 December 2019, at about 0730 hours, while the complainant was in her shop, the accused who had then reported to work emerged from his shop, stood in front of the complainant’s shop and started hurling insults such as "foolish woman, stupid woman and many other abusive language".

The prosecution said the complainant remained quiet in her shop while the accused continued to mention her name and claimed she had taken him to a juju man to be killed, but the complainant did not utter a word in cause midst of all those accusations.

Police Detective Inspector Agyare said on the same day around 1330 hours, the complainant returned from church, and Mike upon seeing her made the same outrageous remarks against her in the presence of a witness in the case.

He said the complainant then proceeded to the Enchi Police station and reported the matter where the accused was arrested and charged with the offence.

GNA