By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Feb. 11, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH¢30,000.00 bail with three sureties to a security man who allegedly verbally abused Madam Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Krower Constituency.

He said “You have been having sex with another man, notwithstanding that you are married”.

The Court presided over by Mrs Hellen Offei ordered that the sureties should be earning not less than GH¢1,500.00 a month and they should deposit their identity cards with the Court’s Registry.

Shadrack Mc Pog pleaded not guilty to offensive conduct; with the intent to provoke breach of the peace or by which a breach of the peace is likely to be occasioned.

He will make his next appearance on March 4.

Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei told the Court that Mr Richard Adu Owusu is the complainant and an Information Technology Technician and a resident at Addogono, Nungua in Accra.

He said the accused is a security man with the BOST and a resident of Martey-Bu, also at Nungua.

He said both the complainant and accused person are political activists and are on one political whatsapp platform which also has other members.

The Posecution said on February 2, this year, at about 1152 hours, the accused person posted on the platform a photograph of a man in addition to an audio which said that the MP for Krower Constituency, Nungua, a married woman had been having sex with the said man.

The Prosecution said Mc Pog said this in both Twi and Ga languages to affirm the story, thus the complainant informed the MP and subsequently made a report to the police.

He said the accused was invited by the police and in his cautioned statement admitted the offence.

