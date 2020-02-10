news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra Feb. 10, GNA - A 27-year old scrap dealer who was on trial for defiling a nine year old girl at Amrahia in the Greater Accra Region has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Muntari Amadu who pleaded not guilty, was found guilty by the Court presided over by Mrs. Justice Rita Abrokwah-Doko, a High Court Judge, sitting with additional responsibility as a Circuit Court judge at the end of the trial.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said on October 10, 2018 at about 1600 hours, Amadu went to the complainant’s house to collect scraps as he usual, but he did not meet the complainant at home.

Prosecution said Amadu rather met the victim playing with some children a few meters away from the house.

The prosecution said Amadu then engaged the victim to assist him pick some scraps into a sack and in the process, Amadu grabbed the victim, covered her mouth, dragged her into an uncompleted building in a nearby bush and had sex with her.

Prosecution said Amadu told the victim not to tell anyone but a neighbor who saw him come out of the bush with victim told the complainant who in turn asked the victim.

The prosecution said the victim narrated her ordeal, and the complainant reported the matter to the Police where a medical report form was issued to the complainant to seek medical attention for the victim.

When Amadu was arrested he denied the offence in his investigative cautioned statement to the Police.

GNA