By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Enchi (W/R), February 10, GNA - Aboagye Dacosta, a purchasing clerk, aged 46, facing a charge of fraudulent breach of trust at the Enchi District Magistrate court was on Monday granted bail in the sum of GH¢15,000.00 with two sureties one to be justified.

He pleaded not guilty and would re-appear on Tuesday February 18.

Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court that the complainant is Dennis Boakye, District Manager of Fludor Ghana Limited in Enchi “B” in the Aowin Municipality.

The prosecution said during the 2019-2020 cocoa season the accused who resides in Enchi with the complainant posed as a cocoa purchasing agent and approached the complainant with the intent to purchase dried cocoa beans for him.

He said the complainant gave the accused a cash sum of 25,750.00 Ghana cedis which was equivalent to purchase 50 bags of dried cocoa beans and Aboagye promised to honour his part of the contract.

According to Inspector Agyare, after the said amount had been given to the accused he purchased only ten bags of the dried cocoa beans for the complainant and absconded with the rest of the cash.

The prosecution said all efforts by the complainant to trace the accused to retrieve the remaining forty bags did not materialized, so he made a formal complaint at the Divisional Police Criminal Investigation Department in Enchi.

He said on January 13, this year, the complainant had a tip-off that Aboagye was hiding at Anyinam in the Eastern Region, so he quickly informed the Divisional Crime Office who later communicated with the Anyinam Police, and the accused was arrested and escorted to Enchi to assist in investigations.

Inspector Agyare said during interrogation accused admitted the offence in his cautioned statement.

