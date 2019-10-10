news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, Oct. 10, GNA - A Circuit Court in Accra has handed down a 15 year jail term on a pupil teacher for having sex with his 17-year-old daughter at Spintex in Accra.

Daniel Segbedzi charged with incest was found guilty at the end of the trial presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwah-Doko.

The Prosecutor Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is a businessman and the convict is the father of the victim. The victim is a form one student.

According to Chief Inspector Atimbire, all the parties reside Spintex. On August 23, 2016 at about 0900 hours, the complainant met the victim within the vicinity crying bitterly and he asked what the problem was.

Prosecution said the victim recounted that the convict had been having sex with her and that a year ago, Segbedzi called her into his room seeking to ascertain whether she had breast cancer.

The prosecutor said the victim unaware of the intentions of her father, realized too late that Segbedzi was determined to have sex with her which he did.

According to Chief Inspector Atimbire, Segbedzi continued to have sex with her and he warned her not to disclose her ordeal to anyone.

The complainant, Prosecution said became alarmed and reported the incident to the Police at Baatsona and Segbedzi was picked up.

Prosecution said a Police officer accompanied the victim to the Tema General Hospital where a Senior Medical Officer examined her.

GNA