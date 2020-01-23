news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Tarkwa (W/R), January 23, GNA - A 28-year-old prophet, Richard Essien, who allegedly defiled a fifteen-year-old pupil and her friend has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in hard labour by a Tarkwa Circuit Court.

The convict who worship with the Bogoso branch of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman, told the court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Barte-plange Brew, that during the month of September 2019 the convict went to the CAC branch at Nkakaa in the Amenfi Central District to organize a church revival programme.

She said the victim and her friend who is 14 years old and both members of the said church were asked to fetch water for the convict and also wash his clothing.

Chief Inspector Anaman said Essien convinced the victim and her friend to come and live with him so that they could be preparing his meals for him.

The Prosecution said the victim and her friend obliged and he took advantage of the situation and started having sexual intercourse with the two and warned them not to tell anyone or else they would die.

The prosecution said for the fear of disgrace, the convict during one of his so-called prophetic service called the victim in front of the congregation and prophesized that he has seen in the spiritual realm that she was pregnant and that the boyfriend wanted to terminate the pregnancy.

She said the convict then warned the victim that if she attempts to abort the baby, she would lose her life.

She said the victim’s parents got alarmed and questioned her, where she narrated her ordeal to her parents who in turn reported the matter to the Asankragwa Police who arrested the convict.

GNA