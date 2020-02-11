news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, Feb. 11, GNA - A Circuit Court in Accra on Tuesday sentenced a 38 year old water supplier Kwarteng Mensah Forson aka Bra Kofi to ten years imprisonment for having sex with a 12-year-old girl at Kwabenya in Accra.

Forson charged with defilement pleaded not guilty, but the court presided over Mrs Justice Rita Abrokwah-Doko however found the accused guilty and convicted him accordingly.

Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo, said the complainant is trader residing at Kwabenya and an Aunt of the victim.

The convict also is private water supplier who also resides in the same vicinity.

DSP Boafo said the victim who does not attend school often visits the convict in the afternoon to watch television.

Prosecution said in August 2018, the victim went to the convict’s room to watch television as usual.

According to the prosecution, Forson was alone in the room and when the victim got to the room she sat on the floor.

The Prosecution said the convict then asked the victim to fix a plug of his standing fan for him and while doing so Forson held her hand, pulled her to lay on his bed and had sex with her.

The prosecution said after the act, Forson told the victim not to disclose the act to anyone else he would kill her.

The prosecution said soon after the act victim fell sick and a few weeks later, the victim disclosed her ordeal to her aunty who is the complainant in the case.

The matter was reported to the Police and medical report form was issued to the victim to seek further treatment and later Forson was arrested.

GNA