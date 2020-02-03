news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie, (Ash), Feb. 03, GNA – A- 42-year old poultry farmer has been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court for defrauding a business woman at Atwima-Wioso in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.

Kwadwo Ampomah is said to have taken 109 bags of maize from the complainant, Madam Mercy Obeng and promised to pay in three days but refused to honour that pledge and went into hiding.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa told the court presided by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that, two years ago, Amponsah went to the complainant for the maize to feed his chicks at his farm.

He said three days later, he went back to the complainant and collected another four bags of rice valued at GH¢4,000.00 for his friend.

The prosecution said two weeks later, the accused returned the empty sacks to the complainant without the money.

Chief Inspector Amankwaa said Amponsah from that time, went into hiding and on January 19, this year, the complainant saw him at Maakro, near Abuakwa and raised an alarm.

He said the accused was arrested and handed over to the Abuakwa Police who after investigations charged and brought him before the court.

GNA