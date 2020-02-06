news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Feb. 6, GNA - The Kaneshie District Court has ordered the Medical Director of the Ghana Police Service’s Hospital to furnish it with a report on the health status of Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, one of the accused in the on-going treason trial.

The report should state the health status of the leader of the Take Action Ghana Group and ensure the Court received same by February 13.

The court presided over Mrs Eleanor Kakra Barnes-Botchway reiterated the need for the Prosecution to follow-up on the Attorney General for the advice on the docket to help speed-up the trial process.

Mr Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu, counsel for Dr Mac-Palm had told the Court that his client was sent to the Police Hospital as ordered by the Court, where various tests were run on him.

He said the Police Service’s Hospital does not have a specialist to interpret the tests and that since that day, he had been on anti-biotics and his condition is not getting better.

He therefore pleaded with the Court to order the Prosecution to send his client to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, to be given adequate medical attention.

The Court said it could only make such an order when the Medical Director had brought a report on the accused’s health status.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare told the Court that Prosecution has receive no document to that effect to support the submission.

Meanwhile, Mr Martin Kpebu, Counsel for Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Agordzor informed the Court that his application for disclosure had been withdrawn, the reason being that the Prosecution in their affidavit in opposition deposed that they had already searched the devices seized from his client.

“It means that our application is moot in this circumstances, it follows that we can protest in future when they seek to tender in illegally obtained evidence if any,” he added.

He therefore prayed the Court to order the Prosecution to return those devices.

ASP Asare said he was happy the application has been withdrawn, saying that beside the application, whether or not prosecution were able to give the gadgets back to the accused would depend on the evidence found on the gadgets, if any.

The accused are Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive of the Citadel Hospital; Dornya Kafui, alias “Ezor,” a blacksmith; Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, a Freight Manager; and Gershun Akpa, a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in the High Court on Monday.

Others are Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, a serving military officer Corporal Seidu Abubakar and Lance Corporal Sylvester Akanbiri.

Their accomplices are Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Warrant Officer II (WO2) Esther Saan and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agordzo.

All the ten are facing charges, among which are conspiracy to commit crime, possessing of arms and explosives without lawful authority and treason.

ASP Asare had earlier told the court that Dr Mac-Palm was a medical practitioner, Kafui, a blacksmith, Debra, a freight manager and the rest were officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

He said they were all members of the Take Action Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation, incorporated by Mac-Palm in 2018.

Prosecution said the group planned to demonstrate against the government as well as overtake it, so Mac-Palm contacted Kafui, a resident of Alavanyo to manufacture arms for that purpose, which he did.

He said later the other accused were also contacted including; Akpa, a weapon mechanic with GAF, who agreed and supplied two AK47 for GH¢2,000.00 but could not give more and returned the money after pressure mounted by Mac-Palm.

The Prosecution said they also held meetings to facilitate the process and drew a map covering the Flagstaff House, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, 37 Military Hospital area and Burma Camp to facilitate their movements.

Colonel Gameli, ASP Asare said, promised to give his support before, during and after the planned event.

He said Kafui brought 22 explosives, six pistols, three grenades and five ammunitions and Mac-Palm accommodated him, adding that all this took place between June 2018 and September 2019.

The prosecution said Mac-Palm also provided a quantity of substance which when inhaled, would sedate one for about an hour.

He said ACP Agordzo was also contacted whilst on peacekeeping mission abroad and he supported in various ways such as offering advice and donated money.

The prosecution said Police upon a tip-off, arrested Mac-Palm on September 19, 2019 and the rest subsequently.

The trial has been adjourned to February 20.

GNA