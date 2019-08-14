news, story, article

Tutuka (Ahafo), Aug. 14, GNA – Police at Kenyasi in the Ahafo Region have appealed to the public to help arrest one Richard Oppong, 42, who has been on its wanted list since May this year.

Oppong, popularly known as “Miller”, allegedly stabbed to death Azure Ayadako, 49, on May, 5, 2019, at Tutuka, a village near Kenyasi Number Two, and he has since been on the run.

The police believe the suspect is hiding at Jakobu in the Ashanti Region and are appealing to the public to provide them with information about the suspect or people with questionable characters.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Sergeant Gabriel Kumi Ameyaw, in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Kenyasi District Police, said the deceased has since been buried.

He said a misunderstanding ensued between the deceased and the suspect, and the course of the struggle, Oppong stabbed the deceased at the throat killing him instantly.

