news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Kintampo, (BE/R), Sept. 28, GNA - A police escort shot and killed a suspected armed robber on the Kintampo-Buipe Highway in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased was among six masked men who attacked and robbed passengers on board an O.A bus which was traveling from Accra to Paga in the Upper East Region.

Police Constable Abraham Akyerekwah of the Paga Police station was escorting the bus when the robbers launched the attack between Attakuraa and Dawadawa Number One around 0300 hours.

Dressed in black, the armed mask men ordered the driver of an articulated truck (name withheld) and loaded with bags of cement to cross the highway ahead of the bus.

On reaching the scene, the robbers signaled the driver of the bus (name withheld) to stop and they opened fire.

Four of them rushed to the driver side while the other two entered the bus searched and robbed passengers of their valuables.

In the process of the robbery, Constable Akyerekwah mustered courage, shot and killed one of them instantly, and the other robbers opened fire and fled into the bush with their booty.

Chief Inspector Christopher Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Public Relations Officer who confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency, said the Kintampo police patrol team rushed to the scene but could not trace the robbers.

The police found two daggers and a black mask at the scene of the robbery, while the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Kintampo Government Hospital mortuary.

GNA