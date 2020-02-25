news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Feb. 25, GNA - The Accra Regional Police Command has declared war on crimes committed with the use of motor bikes which has led to the rise of many street robberies.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Command said the Police was ready to fight such criminals operating within the region.

DSP Tenge was briefing the media after an operation conducted by the Mamprobi District Police Command which led to the arrest of some motor riders and seizure of about 32 motorbikes.





The Mamprobi operations spanning between 0600 to 0900 hours on Tuesday led to the arrest of motor riders who committed various traffic offences ranging from riding without helmet, riding without license, unregistered motorbikes to uninsured motorbikes.

The operation was under the command of Chief Superintendent Cephas Arthur.

She said the exercise would continue unabated by clamping down on all illegal activities carried out with the use of motorbikes in the metropolis.

She said a special operation dubbed; “Operation Absolute Sanity” was being conducted generally by Police Commands within the metropolis to curb the recent upsurge in street robberies using motorbikes.

GNA