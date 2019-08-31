news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Aug. 31, GNA - The Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of Eric Kojo Dua, the prime suspect, in the killing of the two police officers at Kasoa.

Dua was arrested at the Adomi Bridge at Senchi in the Eastern Region by the Akosombo Division upon a tip-off.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Eklu confirmed the arrest in a press statement and copied GNA.

It said the arrest was done by a combined team of the police personnel led by National Operations Department.

Dua, the prime suspect in the murder of the two policemen at Kasoa in the Central Region had been declared wanted and was arrested on Saturday, August 31.

Police found a pistol with his name on it in the car used to commit the crime.

Two of his accomplices are already with the police.

He was said to be on board a black Golf car with the registration number GW 5972-18, heading towards the Volta Region.

It would be recalled that the MTTD officers were on guard duty when the occupants of an unregistered vehicle opened fire on them when they were signalled to stop.

Dua, who was reported to have disguised himself with a plaster on his left cheek, has been detained for further investigations.

GNA