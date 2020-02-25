news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Feb. 25, GNA – The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has arrested Mohammed Buzu a suspected notorious armed robber from his hide-out at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.



Buzu, 29 years was arrested together with Kennedy Antwi, and Baffour Adjei Gyimah, for receiving stolen items. Antwi was also identified as the sponsor of Buzu’s robbery escapade.

Buzu has been linked with the break into the residences of the Country Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF); the Kuwaiti Ambassador and a Lebanese businessman.

Superintendent of Police, Madam Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, Director in charge of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service told the media in Accra on Tuesday.

She said Police retrieved from Buzu’s residence at Dansoman, a diplomatic card issued by the Government of Ghana, Virginia-USA driver’s license-bearing the name of one of his victims’ wife, assorted visa cards, wrist watches, mobile phones, back packs, passport size photographs of two white people, among other items.

Superintendent Abayie-Buckman said the three suspects are also believed to be connected to crimes committed at Cantonments, North Ridge, and its environs.

She said the Police have published the pictures of the accused for the purposes of identification by anyone who have fallen victim to armed robbery attacks by them.

She said anyone with information about the three suspects should call the Police through the numbers: +233242814863 or on toll free numbers 18555, 191, and 112 to assist in investigations.

GNA