By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Oct. 17, GNA - The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested three suspected robbers for various acts of robbery in the Accra Metropolis.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Frederick Adu Anim the Regional Police Commander said Emmanuel Amaning, 20, Frank Attah Kwame Agyekum and 22, Evans Kwabena Nyarko, 21 armed with a pistol, cutlass, dagger and a long screw driver attacked and robbed a victim at Haatso.

Together with Kofi Adwoumor, who is currently at large, the group took away one HP computer laptop valued GH¢1,800.00 and two Samsung mobile phones valued GH¢1,100.00, DCOP Anim said at a press briefing on Thursday.

The Police Commander said the shouts of the victim attracted some neighbors in the area who came to his aid and the gang members sensing danger fled the scene.

However, luck eluded Amaning, who with the others is suspected to have carried out several robberies in Accra, and was arrested after a long chase.

He said Amaning, unemployed is from New Abirem, Agyekum, from Kwawu Obo in the Eastern Region but reside at Agbogbloshie in Accra whilst Nyarko comes from Kwawu-Abene, also in the East but lived at Kasoa Millennium City.

DCOP Anim said his accomplices went into hiding at Nkwakwa in the Eastern Region but on September 25, Agyekum and Nyarko were arrested after committing another crime.

They were then brought down to the Greater Accra Region by the Police Intelligence Unit to assist in the investigations concerning the act they had committed, Mr Anim said.

In a related development, two ex-convicts; Kwasi Nkrumah alias Obour and Charles Oduro, 42, who are on the police wanted list were arrested for offering a suspected stolen Toyota Corolla car for sale.

DCOP Anim said police upon intelligence feigned interest in buying the car which was suspected to have been robbed so, in the process of buying it, they arrested them.

During investigations, they mentioned one Alex Danso as the one who received the stolen cars adding that they had given him 15 of such vehicles, DCOP Anim said.

He said Danso, who is also on the Ashanti Regional Police Command’s list for robbery, was arrested at Awoshie in Accra and two Toyota Corolla cars, one Hyundai and a Pajero believed to have been robbed were retrieved by police.

