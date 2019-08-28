news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 28, GNA - The Central Regional Police Command on Wednesday, August 28, arrested three suspects for allegedly shooting to death two police personnel who were on duty at the Buduburam Camp, near Kasoa.



In response to this, the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has dispatched a team from the Headquarters to support the Command in its investigations.

These were contained in a press statement signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr David Eklu, Director General of Public Affairs and copied the Ghana News Agency.

The Police received reports that the occupants of an unregistered saloon car were spotted driving recklessly around the Budumburam Camp, Kasoa-Winneba road, thus, when the police attempted to stop them, the said occupants opened fire on them.

They were rushed to the police hospital where they died on admission, the release added.

“Police Administration condemns this dastardly and cowardly act! Strenuous efforts are ongoing to get all the other perpetrators of the murder to face the full rigorous of the law,” the statement added.

It said the IGP was in touch with the families of the deceased officers for the necessary support as per police procedures.

The police promised to keep the public updated on progress, the release stated.

GNA