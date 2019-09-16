news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Sept. 16, GNA - A joint military/police team in the early hours of Monday arrested 410 suspects including; females in a swoop to clamp down on crime in the country.

The suspects, believed to be attacking and harassing innocent citizens going about their legitimate duties, were made up of 350 males and 60 females.

Inspector Kwabena Danso, Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police, who disclosed these to the media after the special exercise said, the females were between 18 and 25 whilst the males from 15 to 40 years.

The Operation, which drew police personnel from the National Police Headquarters, Police Investigations Department and the Accra Regional Operations also had support from their military component-Operation Calm Life, embarked on the exercise at Madina and its environs.

Items retrieved from them included; quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, motorbikes, sharp implements and daggers.

He said areas covered included; Marina Township, Redco Flats and Reiss Junction.

Some of the female suspects, the Deputy PRO said were arrested for being commercial workers, adding that all the suspects would be screened and those found culpable would be arraigned.

