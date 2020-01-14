news, story, article

By Philip Tengzu, GNA



Wa, (UWR), Jan. 14, GNA –The Upper West Regional Police Command says it has arrested more than 20 persons in connection to a shooting incident at Sakai in the Sissala East Municipality.

Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the region told the Ghana News Agency in Wa that the disturbances was connected to a chieftaincy dispute.

He said the incident occurred on Sunday, at about 0445 hours as a result of a scuffle between the chief and some community members which led to the shooting.

Inspector Boateng said investigations were underway to get to the bottom of the matter.

He said no death was recorded, though some unspecified number of people were injured in the process.

He added that any person or group of persons find to have be involved would face the full rigours of the law.

Mr Boateng said peace has now been restored in the community and that security has been beefed up as well.

Inspector Baoteng urged the public to have confidence in the Police as they were working to ensure optimum security in the area.

GNA