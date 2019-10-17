news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Oct 17, GNA - The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested two suspected car snatchers.

Solomon Aidoo, 28, and Amid Haruna, 19 were said to have snatched a Hyundai Grace Bus with registration number GR 4920-19.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Fredrick Adu Anim, the Regional Police Command who disclosed this to the media on Thursday in Accra said another, Nurudeen Mohammed, alias Dealer or CJ, who was on the police wanted list since 2016, was shot by his victim and pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

DCOP said Emmanuel Amaning, 20, Frank Attah Kwame Agyekum and 22, Evans Kwabena Nyarko, 21 also committed series of robberies in the Accra Metropolis whereas two, ex-convicts; Kwasi Nkrumah alias Obour and Charles Oduro, 42, who were on police wanted list were arrested for offering a suspected stolen Toyota Corolla S car for sale, are all in police custody.

He said Police also arrested one Alex Danso (who had been on the Ashanti Regional Police for robbery) their accomplice, as the one they had so far supplied 15 cars with and he was arrested at Awoshie in Accra.

DCOP Anim recounting the events said that on October 12, police received information that a group of armed robbers snatched the Hyundai Grace bus and were hiding it at Ablekuma Fan Milk, also suburb in Accra.

He said the Police mounted surveillance until Aidoo and Haruna surfaced to work on the vehicle since the key was missing.

DCOP Adu Anim told the media that the suspects were then arrested to assist in investigations.

The Regional Commander said Mohammed was on police wanted list since 2016 for his involvement in series of robbery cases including; the Royal Motor robbery at the Industrial Area, North Kaneshie, Tema Filling Station robbery as well as the Tarkwa Gold Dealer robbery.

He shot and wounded three policemen on duty at Zamrama Line and many others and that on October 5, 2019 luck eluded him and his notorious robbery gang when at one of their usual robbery sprees around 1500 hours, they attacked the complainant in his house at Agape.

DCOP Anim said the robbers unknown to them that he was armed, opened fire in his house to scare him in order to open his door for them, but he returned fire where Mohammed was hit by a bullet and was rushed to the Police hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

In another development, Emmanuel Amaning, 20, Frank Attah Kwame Agyekum and 22, Evans Kwabena Nyarko, 21 armed with a pistol, cutlass, dagger and a long screw driver, who attacked and robbed a victim at Haatso have been arrested.

Other two, ex-convicts; Kwasi Nkrumah alias Obour and Charles Oduro, 42, who were on police wanted list were arrested for offering a suspected stolen Toyota Corolla S car for sale.

They mentioned one Alex Danso (who was on the wanted list of the Ashanti Regional Police for robbery) as the one they supplied 15 cars to and he was arrested at Awoshie in Accra.

GNA