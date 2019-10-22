news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Sogakofe (VR), Oct.22, GNA - The South Tongu District Divisional Police Command has arrested 24 motorist for unauthorized parking and the use of unregistered motor bikes in the District.

The exercise was led by the District Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) in collaboration with the National Road Safety Commission.

In all 17 vehicles and seven unregistered motorbikes were arrested for the offences.

Police Chief Superintendent Dennis Fiakpui, the Divisional Commander told the Ghana News Agency that the use of unregistered motor bikes for crime was on the increase, hence the exercise to clear recalcitrant drivers off the road and reduce the crime rate.

“The Sogakofe stretch of road is also a busy one and packing on the shoulder of the road needs to be restricted, since it only makes the road narrower and cumbersome which can easily cause accident," he added.

The offenders were charged between GH¢2000.00 and GH¢2,400.00.

GNA