By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA



Ho, Aug. 23, GNA - Police in Ho on Thursday arrested 15 suspected cyber fraudsters in the municipality.

The suspects are; Francis Abraham, 18, Scott Urhoghide 19, Precious Osamodiam, 19, Uba Daniel 19, Abiola Emefele 20, Michael Oyobosa 20, Ailemen Sunday 22 and Courage Osemuy 22.

The rest are; Usiado Famous, 23, Moses Amata, 23, Bright Umamean, 24, Raymond Ekhator, 26, Ebhota Endurance Michael, 28, Desmond Ogbeinde, 28 and Larry Isasumiwan, 35.

They were picked from Lokoe, a suburb of Ho, where the police retrieved 20 laptops and Huawei routers.

In a news release copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Corporal Prince Dogbatse, Public Affairs Officer, Regional Police Command said intelligence led to the arrest of the suspects aged between 18 and 35.

He called on the public to report suspicious activities and individuals to the police via police toll free numbers.

