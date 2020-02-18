news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Feb. 18, GNA - The Accra Regional Police Command Tuesday arrested a 42-year-old scrap dealer for allegedly impregnating his 14-year-old daughter, now in her fifth month.

They have also arrested four persons for allegedly abducting two girls, who they took turns to sexually assault.

The arrest of the father of the girl followed a report made by the Primary Six pupil’s school authority after detecting the change in her body.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Afia Tenge, Head of the Regional Public Affairs Unit, who briefed the media in Accra, said the man had gone into hiding on hearing that a formal complaint had been made to the Police.

DSP Tenge explained that the father reportedly took advantage of his wife’s absence and sexually abused her every night.

His other children were with their mother, who had travelled to seek traditional medical care for one of them.

“The suspect has admitted to the offence and the Police are still investigating the matter, after which he would be immediately arraigned,” she said.

She named the suspects in the abduction case as Benjamin Mensah, Vincent Avi, Samuel Otoo and Kingsley Chidi.

Their accomplices, who are at large, are Seth and one Senior.

Giving the facts of the case, she said a formal complaint was lodged with the Odorkor Police on February 8, by the parents of the 15-year-old girls, who went to school the previous day, but did not return to their homes.

The Police learnt during their investigations that the girls left their respective homes on February 7, 2020, at about 0650 hours for school at Mallam, a suburb of Accra.

However, they left when classes were in session at about 1100 hours to meet Seth and Senior at McCarthy Hills, who had sex with them.

Later that day, the elder brother of one of them spotted them at Mallam Junction and asked them why they were loitering during school hours.

For fear of being reprimanded, they ran away and sought refuge at Gomoa Nyanyano, near Kasoa in the Central Region.

DSP Tenge said on February 13, an auntie of one of them received a call from Otoo that the victims were lodging with them so they would need some clothes and money for their upkeep as they intended to spend one month with them.

On February 14, at about 2230 hours, a joint operation of the Gbawe Lafa Police and Nyaho District Police Command arrested the four.

All the six suspects sexually abused the girls whilst in their custody, Madam Tenge emphasised.

The girls are being medically examined to see if they need medical assistance.

GNA