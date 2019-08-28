news, story, article

By Opesika Puplanpu



Tsipoli(GAR) , Aug. 27, GNA - The Ningo Prampram Police on Tuesday arrested seven persons, dispersed an angry crowd which mounted a road block after a vehicle hit and wounded two persons at Tsipoli, on the Tema- Aflao highway.

The police numbering about 15, used tear gas to dispersed the angry local youth who were blocking the road to protest against "over speeding murderous vehicles".

An eye witness told the Ghana News Agency that, "A vehicle from the Tema direction heading towards Aflao, hit an 'okada' man carrying a woman, severely injuring them in the process. They were rushed to the Bator

District hospital."

The Assembly member for the area, Mr Jonathan Martey Bawa, told journalists that the local people had requested for speed ramps for years.

" We wrote letters from the District level to Regional level and even to the Ministry of Roads and Highways requesting speed ramps on the road but to no avail.

This Tsopoli town, built on a crossroad, records injuries and deaths on its roads most of the time. Almost every month, someone is knocked down by a speeding vehicle,"he.said.

The community members had vowed to make their own speed ramps to save lives.

The District Chief Executive, Mr. Jonathan Teye Doku, appealed for calm, assuring them that the Ministry of Roads and Highways would respond to their plea.

GNA