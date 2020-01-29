news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie, (Ash), Jan. 29, GNA – A 30-year-old pantry man who attacked and assaulted his seven months old pregnant concubine at Akropong in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality, on Tuesday appeared before the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Emmanuel Asamoah pleaded guilty and his sentence was deferred to February 05, this year by the court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey.

Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa, prosecuting, told the court that, the complainant, Veronica Agyeiwaa Sarpong and Asamoah, were a cook and pantry man respectively, at the Osei Tutu Senior High School at Akropong.

They are also in a relationship and reside in the same room.

She said on January 22, this year at about 1900 hours, the accused asked the complainant to visit his other three children at Atwima-Koforidua.

The complainant disagreed and refused to go.

Chief Inspector Amankwaa said the accused became offended and beat her up.

The complainant ran to a nearby house but he followed and beat her mercilessly until she was rescued by some neighbours.

She said Asamoah returned home, took the belongings of the complainant and threw them away from his room.

The prosecution said a report was then made to the Nkawie Divisional Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service.

She said Asamoah was arrested and after investigations, charged and brought before the court.

GNA